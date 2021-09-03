Madhya Pradesh: Court orders murder case against Congress MLA, six others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sessions court in Sabalgarh of Morena district has ordered registration of murder case against Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwah and his six relatives on Friday in connection with six-year-old murder, as per Sabalgarh’s additional government pleader (AGP).

Baijnath Kushwah is an MLA from Morena’s Sabalgarh constituency.

As per AGP, the order was issued while hearing a petition filed by Gorelal Kushwah who had accused the MLA and his family of murdering his sister suspecting infidelity. Gorelal moved court alleging that Anguri was murdered by Baijnath, 50, and six others. The other accused are Laxminarayan, 60, Lakhan, Badan Singh, Kedar Singh, Triveni and Renu.

The court also raised concern over police investigation after it was informed that Anguri’s son Kunal was a key witness to the murder but his statement was not taken into account by the investigating officers. Moreover, his statement was recorded almost two months after the alleged murder.

AGP Advocate Raghvendra Sharma while talking to Free Press, said, “Sabalgarh sessions court has issued arrest warrant against Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwah and other six family members in murder case.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:45 PM IST