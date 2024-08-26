Madhya Pradesh Couple Kill Selves After Heated Argument In Haryana

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A couple from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after a heated argument in Karnal, Haryana. The man accused the wife of an extramarital affair with their colleague, which led to the fight.

First, the wife committed suicide by hanging herself in the rented house, and later, the husband hanged himself with gamcha on a guava tree in a field, which is 100 meters away from his house.

The deceased were identified as Ajay and his wife Radha, residents of Kachnar village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The case has been registered at the Karnal police station, and investigations are underway.

According to information, Ajay and Radha had a fight on Sunday night. Ajay had a suspicion that his wife had an affair with Babu, alias Master, who worked with them at the carpet factory on Alipur Road.

Angry, Ajay left the house, and Radha locked the door from inside. When he returned after some time, he knocked on the door, but Radha gave no answer. Sensing something was wrong, Ajay called the landlord. The neighbours also gathered, and the door was broken. Everyone was shocked to see Radha's hanging body.

Master also reached the spot and started threatening Ajay. Upset, Ajay left the spot, ignoring his mother's request not to leave. He went to the nearby fields and allegedly hanged himself to death.

The police were informed and reached the spot. The police took the dead body of Radha into custody and found Ajay’s on a guava tree hanging in a nearby field.

Both bodies were sent to Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal, for a postmortem, and further investigations are underway.