Madhya Pradesh: Couple invents card to prevent sickle cell anemia, thalassemia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Nisanth Nambison and Dr Smita Nambison, residents of state capital, have invented the GIPCI (Genetic Inheritance Prediction Counselling Identification) card also called Gene Card.

The said hemoglobinopathy genetic counselling card also called GIPCI cards are specially designed to prevent sickle cell anemia and thalassemia. Prime Minister had launched the card during tribal convention here on Monday.

Researcher couple Dr Nisanth Nambison, Associate Professor at Government Homoeopathic College and Hospital, and Dr Smita Nambison have invented a card that accurately forecasts the monogenic disorder that will occur in children of a married couple. This will prove to be a revolution in medical science. Now eradication and prevention of disease without any medicine is possible.

According to National Health Mission, India has the highest number of 42 million thalassemia patients in the world and about 10,000 to 15,000 children affected by thalassemia major are born every year. And sickle cell disease in India varies from 1 to 35 per cent in different communities, which is an exceptionally large number.

According to National Health Mission's Policy Document 2016 and WHO, genetic counsellors will have to be appointed in health centres for effective prevention of these diseases. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of sickle cell disease patients. Pradhan, Mehara, Sindhi, Punjabi, Gond, Bhil, Bharia, Korku, Kol, Bhumia, Baiga, Sahu, Panika, Chaudhary are the most affected communities.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:17 AM IST