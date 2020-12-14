Madhya Pradesh: Couple dupes woman promising petrol-pump

BHOPAL: A CRPF personnel’s wife was duped to the tune of Rs33 lakh, by a man and his wife who had promised to get her a petrol-pump. The complainant, Kirti Warade, lives in Misrod and she came into contact with the accused, Tushar Malik and Sonali Malik, through her son who studied in the same school as their daughter did. After befriending the woman, the accused told her that they had contacts with top-notch bureaucrats and politicians. They asked the woman to invest in a petrol-pump and said they would easily get her a licence for it.

The incident happened in 2018. The woman told the police that the accused had taken money from her in 15 instalments. The woman deposited the amount in their bank account. The accused had told her that the petrol-pump would be opened by May 2020. However, he disappeared by then. The complainant kept searching for him and, when she failed to trace the accused, she lodged a police complaint. An FIR has been registered with the Misrod police.

SHO Niranjan Sharma said the accused are on the run. “We’re also trying to find out if the accused has duped any other person in a similar manner,” he said.