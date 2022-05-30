Madhya Pradesh: Corporator contestants in urban local body elections told to maintain poll expenditure account

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the candidates contesting corporators’ election in urban local bodies will have to maintain account of poll expenditure, State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said on Monday.

“This is for the first time that such a provision has been made. Earlier, the provision was confined to candidates contesting mayoral election,” he said.

Instructions have also been given to set up a help desk at Returning Officer's office to supervise the maintenance of election expenditure accounts, he added.

State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh said that the maximum limit for election expenditure for candidates contesting for councillor’s post will be Rs 8.75 lakh for population above 10 lakh and Rs 3.75 lakh for population of less than 10 lakh.

In municipal councils, it will be Rs 2.50 lakh for a population of more than one lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh for a population of 50,000. The maximum expenditure limit for candidates contesting on councillor’s post with less for less than 50,000 population will be Rs 1 lakh. The maximum expenditure limit for city councils will be Rs 75,000.

Maximum limit for election expenditure of Rs 35 lakh has been fixed in municipal corporations with a population of more than 10 lakh and a maximum limit of Rs 15 lakh for election expenditure of mayoral candidates in municipal corporations with a population of less than 10 lakh.

In another development, Rakesh Singh directed Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation to provide one set of voter slips to the district election offices.

