Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus infects 6 more in Governor’s House

BHOPAL: Corona infected six people more in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in Governor's House to seven. All these patients have been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, 20 more positive cases were reported in the state capital taking its tally to 1,418 cases with 51 deaths. Jahangirabad was a major contributor. However, this time due to Raj Bhavan.

Two members of a family in Green Meadows (Kachnar), Arera Hills - the poshest residential colony in MP Nagar - too have tested positive for the virus.

Jahangirabad SHO Virendra Chauhan said, "Today, six more residents of Raj Bhavan's employees' quarters tested positive. Earlier too an occupant of these quarters had tested positive.

Today's cases are from the same family and neighbours. All the infected patients have been admitted to Chirayu Hospital and the employees' quarter of Raj Bhavan has been turned into a containment zone." Besides, senior journalist of a well-know Hindi daily died of coronavirus.

Three members of a family tested positive at Adarsh Nagar under Khajuri Sadak police station in Bairagarh. Two members each of three families in MP Nagar, Housing Board Society (Ashoka Garden) and Shradha Nagar(Khajuri Sadak police station), Bairagarh have tested positive.

Similarly, one positive case each has been reported from Malviya Nagar (Jahangirabad police station) and Foota Maqbara (Hanumanganj), TT Nagar, Karond.