Madhya Pradesh: Corona vaccine’s dry run to be done at Gandhi Nagar, Govindpura PHC and private medical college

BHOPAL: Corona vaccine’s dry run will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh under the pan-India dry run of Covid-19 vaccination, to be undertaken on Saturday. In Bhopal, the dry run will be held at three centres-Gandhi Nagar, Govindpura PHC and private medical college. Text messages will be sent out on mobile phones of the beneficiaries, which would guide them about the vaccination process and also remind them of the second shot after the first has been administered to them.

The objective of the dry run is to assess operational feasibility in the use of the Co-WIN application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward to actual implementation.

The first round of the dry run was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab on December 28 and 29 in two districts each where five session sites with 25 test beneficiaries each were identified.

A session site would comprise three rooms - a waiting hall, vaccination room and an observation hall. Each team at a session site would have five members. The first vaccinator officer, ideally from the police set-up, has been tasked with the responsibility to maintain Covid-19 safety protocol, including social distancing. The second vaccinator officer will check the genuineness of the beneficiary through the Covin portal, while the third and fourth, drawn primarily from the health set-up, will be at the observation room to check for any side-effect post-vaccination and for information, and counselling activity.