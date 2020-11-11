Madhya Pradesh: Corona returns where it was waning

Many districts which had reported very few number of corona positive cases on Tuesday, registered sharp increase in the state on Wednesday. Niwari district, which had reported one positive case on Tuesday, reported 21 positives cases on Wednesday. Similarly, Panna which had not reported any positive case on Tuesday, reported 10 positive cases and Damoh, which had reported 10 positive cases, reported 30 cases.

Other districts, which continued to maintain high positive cases like Rewa and Ratlam reported 27 positive cases each. Vidisha reported 20 positive cases. Betul, Sagar and Anuppur reported 19 positive each while Satna reported 18 positive cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 883 positives cases taking its tally to 179951 and toll to 3055 with 13 news deaths. Positive cases were 8329 while total cured cases were 168568. In all, 681 cured cases were reported in single day. Therefore, positive cases are more than recovered cases in single day.

Positive rate is 3.4 per cent with 25419 samples sent for testing while 158 samples were rejected. Indore recorded 128 positives case taking its tally to 34970 and toll to 703. Jabalpur reported 36 cases, taking the tally to 13143. Gwalior, which had reported 77 positives on Tuesday, reported 91 positive cases, taking the tally to 12999.