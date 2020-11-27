Madhya Pradesh: Corona positive rate in state touches danger mark of 5.2% again, 15 new deaths on Friday

BHOPAL: After crossing the 2-lakh mark in corona-positive cases, Madhya Pradesh again reported a positive rate of 5.2 per cent on Friday. On Thursday, the corona-positive rate registered 4.8 after nominal relief, but the corona-positive rate has crossed 5 per cent again, keeping the health department on its toes as this is supposed to be the danger mark.
Bhopal reported 1,645 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 201,159 with the toll touching 3,224 on Friday with 15 new deaths. The positive report is 5.2 per cent with 31,400 samples sent for testing in the state, while 205 samples were rejected at the time of testing. A total of 183,696 patients have been cured so far in the state, while 3,224 patients were cured in a single day. Fourteen thousand six hundred and seventy-seven were active cases.
Indore reported 556 positive cases and its tally rose to 40,522 with the toll standing at 749. Bhopal reported 313 positives and its tally touched 30,977 with a toll of 513. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 95 and 85 positive cases, respectively.
Besides, Ratlam continued to report a spike in corona conditions with 51 positive cases. There is no relief in Ratlam despite the imposition of a night curfew and clamping of all kinds of restrictions.
Similarly, Guna reported 32 positive cases, while Vidisha reported 33, continuing also as hotpots in the state. Ujjain reported 47 positive cases and Barwani 20. However, Burhanpur reported no corona positive cases. Khargone reported 31, while Dewas reported 25 positive cases and Rewa 24 corona-positive cases. Dhar reported 21 positive cases.