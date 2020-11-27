Madhya Pradesh: Corona positive rate in state touches danger mark of 5.2% again, 15 new deaths on Friday

BHOPAL: After crossing the 2-lakh mark in corona-positive cases, Madhya Pradesh again reported a positive rate of 5.2 per cent on Friday. On Thursday, the corona-positive rate registered 4.8 after nominal relief, but the corona-positive rate has crossed 5 per cent again, keeping the health department on its toes as this is supposed to be the danger mark.

Bhopal reported 1,645 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 201,159 with the toll touching 3,224 on Friday with 15 new deaths. The positive report is 5.2 per cent with 31,400 samples sent for testing in the state, while 205 samples were rejected at the time of testing. A total of 183,696 patients have been cured so far in the state, while 3,224 patients were cured in a single day. Fourteen thousand six hundred and seventy-seven were active cases.