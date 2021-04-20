Madhya Pradesh: Corona patients to be treated in Army hospitals

BHOPAL: The corona patients will be treated at the Army hospitals and in isolation centres.

The above decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and army officers on Monday.

Earlier to holding talks with the Army officers, Chouhan discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over phone about the situation arising out of the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The Prime Minister assured Chouhan that there would be no dearth of oxygen, Remdesivir vials and other health facilities.

Chouhan also held discussions with the Defence Minister about opening of army hospitals to public.

After holding talks with the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, Chouhan met the Core Commander of Sudarshan Chakra, Atulya Solanki and Brig Ashutosh Shukla.

There will be 150 beds at Army hospitals in Bhopal, 100 in Jabalpur, 40 in Sagar and 40 in Gwalior.

The army officers have assured the Chief Minister that they would provide para-medical staff to look after the patients.

If necessary, the government would provide oxygen for isolated patients in the Army hospitals, Chouhan said.