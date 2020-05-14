Madhya Pradesh: Corona has spread to green zones due to movements, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The corona pandemic has spread to some green zones due to movements of people from one place to another, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Nevertheless, the government is sparing no effort to fight down the disease, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

As nobody knows when the virus will peter out, people have to learn how to live with it, Chouhan said, adding that the government will work on short-term and long-term schemes to deal with the disease.

The state will work on ‘Atma Nirbhar MP’ on the pattern of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

The government will allow some economic activities along with the lockdown and that work is going on in the right direction to control the disease, Chouhan said.

The government is pulling out all the stops to arrest the number of deaths due to the disease and that one lakh beds will soon be ready for corona patients, the chief minister said.

He said fear should be conquered and there should not be dearth self-confidence.

The government is working out a plan to help labourers, and 17 lakh of them have been given employment through MNREGA, Chouhan said.

He said arrangements are being made for those labourers who are going to other states through MP.

‘Lockdown should be opened with caution’

Chouhan has received many a suggestion from media persons who said more relaxations should be given, but with caution.

Small traders and middle class people are running short on money, so something should be done for them, media persons said.

If there is no job, incidents of crime may increase in coming days and some thoughts should be given to this aspect too, they said.

It also came to light that the lockdown rules should be strictly followed in Indore and Bhopal till May 31.

Media persons also said that besides allopath, other systems of medicine should be adopted.

The shops set up in markets may be numbered and reopen on odd-even-day basis, the media persons suggested.