Madhya Pradesh: Corona changes ‘sarkari’ culture, likely to continue even post coronavirus times

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is addressing dozens of meetings across the state through video conference every day. Officials have been asked to remain physically present only in exceptional cases. This new trend in Sarkar is most likely to continue even post COVID phase.

Not only the chief minister, his secretariat and most of the senior officials of the state government have adapted with the changing times. “Why should a businessman from Pithampur travel all the way long to state capital to discuss issues with officials?” said Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary, industries department.

One can save that trouble and time of traveling to do some other productive work when this could be done simply by sitting in ones office through videoconference, added Shukla.

After computerisation of most of the offices at Vallabh Bhawan, they are now moving towards e-files and paperless office. Chouhan had already stressed a lot on paperless offices in his previous term. General Administration Department has geared up with the project to make whole secretariat paperless.

Finance department, after developing various software, is almost paperless and depends heavily on e-file system. Other department too have expedited project related to e-files.

“Awareness about social distancing due to COVID has led most of the officials to discuss most of the things over phone instead of calling them to their cabins unless unavoidable,” said an official from the CM secretariat. Moreover videoconferencing is the new normal in government offices, he added.

Revenue department has armed its field staff with tablets and laptops to conduct their duties online. Revenue records have been digitised and maps and boundaries are verified electronically by the patwaris and revenue officers. They send the files electronically to their reporting authorities.

Even health department had provided tablets to it health workers earlier. This scheme is to be strengthened again.

“School education department has prepared a complete online education programme in view of lockdown but it will continue even after the lockdown period,” said commissioner Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Lokesh Jatav.