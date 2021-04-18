Madhya Pradesh: Corona casts its shadow over UPSC exams, only 30% aspirants appear for prelims

Bhopal: The adverse impact of corona pandemic was evident on the preliminary examinations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as well. The exam conducted on Sunday witnessed a very low turnout.

According to officials of the district administration, the attendance of candidates remained about 30% only. They say that it was the result of corona induced lockdown and restrictions imposed in places across the state.

The fear of corona pandemic was quite evident as lot of aspirants for the prestigious exams chose to stay away.

As many as 15,773 aspirants for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination had registered to appear at 43 centres in the state capital.

District administration had made special arrangements for aspirants coming from outside at the railway station, bus stand and the airport. Bhopal City Link Limited had pressed more than 100 buses for this purpose.

In view of revised Covid guidelines candidates had been asked to reach the exam centre an hour ago. E-admit cards were allowed at the exam centres. Entry was not given without wearing masks.

The exam centres have been sanitized, said the commissioner Kavindra Kaiyawat.

The exam was organized in two shifts. First shift began at 10 am and concluded at 12.30 pm while the second shift started at 2 pm.