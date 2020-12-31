Madhya Pradesh: Corona cases continue to be low

BHOPAL: The number of corona cases reported continued to be low in Madhya Pradesh, which reported 844 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally to 241,791 and toll to 3,606 with 11 news deaths on Thursday. Twenty-two districts reported corona-positive cases numbering above 10.

The corona-positive rate is 3 per cent, with 27,721 samples sent for testing, while 84 samples were rejected. A total of 9,354 cases are active at the state level, while 228,831 are cured cases, so far, with 866 being cured in a single day. Indore reported 234 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 54,918 and toll to 873, while Bhopal reported 158 positive cases, taking its tally to 39,281 and toll to 577. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 28 and 25 positive cases, respectively.

In the districts

Other districts, despite the low number of corona cases, continued to report a slight increase in the number of corona cases. Ratlam reported 30 corona-positive cases, while Mandsaur reported 25 and Sagar reported 22. Khargone reported 18 corona-positive cases, Ujjain 19, Vidisha 16 and Satna 15. Dhar and Anuppur reported 14 cases each. Damoh and Jhabua reported 12 cases.

Rewa, Dewas, Barwani and Raisen reported 11 corona-positive cases each. Shajapur, Chhindwara and Narsingpur reported 10 cases each. Sheopur and Shivpuri recorded no corona-positive cases. Dindori, Ashok Nagar, Mandla, Alirajpur and Bhind reported only one corona-positive case.