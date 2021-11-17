Madhya Pradesh: Corona bans go, people heave a sigh of relief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People have heaved a sigh of relief as the state government has lifted all COVID-19 related bans.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Wednesday to review the situation arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting held at the state secretariat.

Chouhan said that now COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh is in control as there are only 78 active cases. “Therefore, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 in the state,” Chouhan said in a video message released by his office.

He added that night curfew would be lifted from Wednesday night. “Cinema Halls, Malls, swimming pools, gyms, Yoga Centres, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, Hostels, Coaching classes will operate with 100% capacity,” he said.

He said that people can now invite any number of guests in marriage and other functions. There would also be no restriction for gathering at funerals, he added.

Chouhan, however, said that every activity should be conducted following COVID-appropriate behaviour. “Masks & social distancing are mandatory. All shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers & cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:06 PM IST