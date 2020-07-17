Madhya Pradesh: Corona assumes ghastly form, takes all districts into its grip

BHOPAL: The corona pandemic which has so far been under control has assumed a ghastly form in the state.

Eight districts in the state had no corona case, but, in the first fortnight of July, the disease has taken the entire state into its grip.

Out of more than 21,000 cases reported on Friday, 5, 870 were found active.

A few days ago, the number of active corona patients was brought within 3,000, but it has doubled during the past ten days.

On the grounds of test ratio, the number of patients was 3%, but it has gone up to 5%.

As many as 2,500 new cases have been reported during the past four days. The trend indicates the number of patients will be 30,000 by July-end.