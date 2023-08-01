 Madhya Pradesh: Cops Undrape Mystery Behind Half-Burnt Body
Madhya Pradesh: Cops Undrape Mystery Behind Half-Burnt Body

Fed up with daily fight with a youth, a couple liquidated him and burnt his body to hide evidence

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have unveiled the mystery behind a half-burnt body found in a forest on July 26.

According to reports, the youth Ramvishal Awasthi whose body was found used to fight with a couple who decided to liquidate him to get rid of the regular brawl.

To hide the evidence, the couple burnt Awasthi’s body after murdering him. The man and his wife were arrested, the police said.

Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said the body of a man was found in a forest under Satai police station on July 26.

On getting information, the police rushed to the post and sent the body for post mortem.

During the inquiry, the police came across a bike, which belonged to the nephew of Awasthi, a resident of Dhavad under Khajuraho police station.

Initially, the police traced Awasthi’s mobile phone and, afterwards, they arrested Lakshman Adiwasi and his wife Heera Adiwasi who confessed to having committed the murder.

When Adiwasi and his wife were quizzed, they said Awasthi used to fight with them. Fed up with his behaviour, the couple decided to dispose him of.

They planned to take Awasthi to Jatashanker through Bamitha-Ranguwan-Sailiya.

When they neared a forest ahead of Sailiya, Vinod made Awasthi drink a lot of liquor. When Awasthi was dead drunk, his wife tied her sari around his neck and Vinod killed him with an axe. The couple ran away with Awasthi’s mobile.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Woman Consumes Poison In Chhatarpur
article-image

