Madhya Pradesh: Cops solved blind murder through fingerprints, gets third prize at the national level

BHOPAL: The Karhal blind murder case solved by the state police on the basis of finger prints has bagged the third prize at the national level. The award of Rs 5000 and the certificate was given to SI Manish Singh Bhadoria and finger print expert OP Batham at Al India Finger Print Directors Conference held at National Crime Record Bureau, New Delhi.

The police team led by Bhadoria and Batham showing their skills in finger print forensic science managed solve the blind murder and brought the culprit to the book. The case was registered at Karhal police station of Sheopur district in 2016.

Over an issue of old rivalry, Ashok Solank was kidnapped from Chitra marriage garden in Karhal and murdered on March 9, 2016. The accused threw the body in the jungles of Sahabad in Rajasthan. The evidence was collected by the sub inspector Manish Singh Bhadoria and finger print expert OP Batham. From the spot the beer bottles and other evidence were collected. The fingerprints were matched with the suspects Gudiram Rajawat, Aditya, Kallu and Raghvendra Singh. The finger prints of Rajawat matched and on the basis of the evidence On the basis of finger print findings, the court pronounced Rajawat guilty of the murder and sentenced him life imprisonment and also slapped fine of Rs 7,000.

The award of Rs 5000 and the certificate was given to SI Manish Singh Bhadoria and OP Batham in the programme.