Madhya Pradesh: Cops remove encroachers from road, impose fine in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police have launched a drive against encroachers for smooth flow of traffic.

The encroachers were removed from Murar Baradari Chouraha, Chouraha number-7, Khula Santar and from Agrasen Chouraha.

A few shopkeepers, who encroached upon footpaths in those areas, were also removed.

Additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena, trainee IPS officer Vidita Dhagar and deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Vikram Singh Kanpuria were present during the drive.

The team not only removed the shopkeepers and confiscated their goods but also imposed fine on eight traders.

The handcart pullers were advised to keep their carts at the hawkers’ zone.

Similarly, vehicles kept on road in Sarafa Bazar cause traffic. Deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Naresh Annotia and Kotwali police station in charge Damodar Gupta held a meeting with the jewellers and advised them not to let anyone keep their vehicles outside the shop.

The jewellers were told action would be taken against them for the vehicles found outside their shops.