 Madhya Pradesh: Cops Raze Down House Of Key Accused Who Shot Down Gwalior Teen In Busy Market
Akshaya Yadav is the daughter of former DGP Surendra Singh Yadav.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police, in a joint operation with district administration, razed down the house of Sumit Rawat-- a key accused in murder of former DGP's grand-daughter, in Gwalior on Friday. Seven suspects involved in the case have been arrested.

The Incident

On the night of July 10, around 8:00 pm, two friends, Sonakshi Sharma and Akshay Yadav, were returning home, from Beti Bachao Chowk towards Sikandar Camp, four miscreants on a bike began firing at them. Both students fell to the ground, and subsequently, Sumit, the main suspect, fired a shot that struck Akshaya's chest. The assailants fled the scene immediately. Akshaya Yadav was rushed to the hospital with the help of onlookers, but unfortunately, doctors pronounced her dead. Akshaya Yadav is the daughter of former DGP Surendra Singh Yadav.

Following the incident, the police took action, leading to the identification of seven suspects connected to the murder. One of the suspects was arrested in Dubara on the same night, and on Thursday, additional arrests were made in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

When the police were returning with the prime suspect, Sumit Rawat, from Maharashtra, they halted the vehicle upon his request to use the restroom. In an attempt to escape, Sumit was promptly apprehended by the police, sustaining a minor leg injury.

An Unexpected Twist

Furthermore, an unexpected revelation unfolded during the investigation, indicating that the target of the assailants was Sonakshi Sharma, not Akshaya Yadav. Rawat had intended to harm Sonakshi, but mistakenly shot Akshaya instead. Sonakshi Sharma, a witness to the incident, shared her account, stating that Sumit had been harassing her for the past year, frequently vandalizing her property and stalking her in the market. She had lodged several complaints at the police station, but alleges that no action was taken. Sonakshi Sharma's family has also filed a separate case against suspect Sumit Rawat.

