Madhya Pradesh: Cops honoured for finding missing girl in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector general of police of Narmads zone Deepika Suri has honoured seven policemen, including three station in-charges and an assistant sub-inspector, for finding out a 20-year-old girl within three hours.

According to reports, the 20-year-old girl who lives in a village under Dolria police station went somewhere on February 17 without informing a college hostel where she was studying.

A missing person report was lodged at the police station. A joint team of Kotwali and Rehti police stations found the missing girl within three hours of the report.

The girl was handed over to her family members. Suri gave a cash reward for doing the work.

Those who were feted included Santosh Singh Chouhan, Arvind Kumre, Suresh Farkale, Veerendra Shukla, Prem Singh Keer, Varsha, Sangeet Sharma, Sandeep Yaduwanshi, Ravi Kushwaha Ramu Lal and Ameen Shah.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:13 PM IST