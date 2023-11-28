Madhya Pradesh: Cops Fail To Catch Killers Of Salman, Attackers Of BJP’s Arvind Pateria

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ten days have passed since Salman Khan, an assistant of Congress legislator Nati Raja, was allegedly crushed to death, but the police are yet to catch any of the killers. BJP candidate Arvind Pateria was also attacked during the electioneering, but the police could not track down any of the attackers.

A case has been registered against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and many other Congress workers for staging a sit-in outside the police station for the cops’ failure to arrest the culprits. A case was registered against Singh on the charge of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Nevertheless, during the protest, superintendent of police assured Singh that the culprits would be arrested by tracing their location with the help of cyber cell. The police generally announce rewards for the arrest of culprits, but in both the cases, the police did not do it.

The police seem to be waiting for December 3 when the election results will be out. In connection with the killing of Salman Khan, the police registered a named FIR against 20 people on the reports of Nati Raja.

On the other hand, a named FIR was registered against 15 people in connection with the attack on Arvind Pateria on the reports of BJP’s district unit Yuva Morcha president Neeraj Chaturvedi.

Similarly, another FIR was registered against Digvijaya Singh on the reports of BJP’s district unit president Malkhan Singh. According to reports, sub-divisional officer of police Salil Sharma who is inquiring into the case has issued notices to a dozen people for their statements.