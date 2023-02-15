Madhya Pradesh: Cops collar labourer for polishing off factory owner in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have worked out the blind murder of a factory owner and arrested the culprit within four hours of the incident, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the murderer was working as a labourer in the factory that Suraj Jatav was running in Bahodapur Transport Nagar.

A hammer, used to commit the crime, was found on the floor of the factory beside the body of Jatav.

The labourer polished off Jatav after an altercation with him over payment of wages. The labourer wanted money to gift a mobile phone to his girlfriend, and when Jatav refused, he hit his owner with a hammer.

Just as Jatav slumped to the ground, the labourer closed the gate of the factory from outside and stole away from the place, the police said.

The 35-year-old Jatav was running a factory for manufacturing water tanks and other items.

As he did not return home on Monday night, his family members thought he may have stayed back in the office, but the next day, when they entered the factory premises, they found his body lying in a pool of blood.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and began an inquiry into the case. To inquire into the case, when the police were sifting through the CCTV footage, they saw a man locking the factory gate.

Immediately after getting the footage, the police collared the murderer who identified himself as Chhotu.

