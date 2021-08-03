Madhya Pradesh: Cops books man for giving talaq to his wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Nagar police have booked a man for allegedly giving triple Talaq to his wife.

The man married the 22-year-old woman in April, 2021. Just after that, his family began to demand dowry from her.

The complainant has told the police that she lives in Abbas Nagar area, and was married to Salim Khan, a resident of Bhanpur.

She has told police that Salim’s family tortured her daily for her failure to bring enough dowries.

Sub-inspector Prabha Sharma has said that within a month of their marriage, the girl was forced to return to her home, as her husband uttered triple talaque.

She has further told police the accused picked a fight with her and uttered the word talaq thrice.

Sharma said that the girl returned to her parents on the day.

The girl’s family has tried to persuade the accused to save their daughter’s married life, but the man stuck to her guns.

Her family approached the Gandhi Nagar police on Monday. The cops registered a case against the man.

The police are yet to arrest him.