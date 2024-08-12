 Madhya Pradesh: Cops Back Girl Who Marries Against Her Family’s Wishes; Kins Create Ruckus
Her kin create ruckus at WCDD office in police presence

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Cops Back Girl Who Marries Against Her Family’s Wishes; Kins Create Ruckus | FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The police continued to hide a married woman after her relatives created a ruckus at the collectorate. The girl fell in love with a youth of her own community, but when she reached the office of the additional district magistrate to give her statements her family members were trying to take her back home by force.

As her family members were trying to take her back home, the lone woman cop kept the girl in the office of the Women and Child Development Department. According to reports, a 21-year-old woman from Pipliya Kumar village married a youth from Lakhsmanpura area one month ago.

article-image

On getting the complaint of the girl’s family, the police kept the girl at a one-stop centre. When the girl went to give her statement to the ADM, more than two dozen people along with her family members tried to take her back home.

Both SDOP and SDM rushed to the spot, but her family members did not listen to the officers. An officer of Women and Child Development Department Sunita Yadav said the girl was 21-year-old and married a youth of her community. Her parents lodged a missing person’s complaint, the police found her and kept at a one-stop centre, she said.

