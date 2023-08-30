Madhya Pradesh: Cops Arrest 129 Warranty Criminals During Night Combing Patrolling In Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district police claimed to have laid their hands on 119 warranty criminals during a combing patrol in the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday.

A police team launched a search for absconding and permanent warranty criminals in the city and in the rural areas following the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

During the combing patrol, a team led by the sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Parag Saini succeeded in arresting nine warranties. Similarly, the rural police team caught 11.

A team of Makhan Nagar police station led by sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Madan Mohan Samar caught 15 warranties in Sohagpur sub-division.

Similarly, the Sohagpur police arrested 11 warranty criminals. A team of Sohagpur police station arrested 11 warranties.

A team of Pipariaya police station, led by SDOP Kalyani Barkade, caught seven warranties.

On the other hand, the station road Pipariya police arrested five warranty criminals.

Pipariya police caught five warranties and Pipariya police arrested three.

According to the SDOP of Itarsi Mahendra Singh Chouhan, Itarsi police arrested 22 warranties.

A police team from Kesla arrested nine warranties. Similarly, a police team of Rampur-Gurra police station caught four warranties, Tawanagar police one and Pathreta police nine.

In the same way, a team of Seoni Malwa police station led by Akansha Chaturvedi arrested five warranties. Similarly, Dolaria police caught eight and Shivpur police four warranties.

During the combing patrolling, the police also arrested a

absconding criminal.

On the other hand, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh inspected Itarsi, Dolaria and Seoni Malwa police stations in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He also checked the officials who were on the night shift, CCTV camera, and dial-100 vehicle.

He also took feedback on the long-pending crime challans at police stations. He gave instructions over how to solve the long-pending and serious cases.

Singh also told the police officials to continue night patrolling.

