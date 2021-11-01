Madhya Pradesh: Cop killed wife before shooting self suspecting ‘Love triangle’, say Police

Bhopal/Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol police have found a suicide note apparently left by the cop who had shot himself to death with his service revolver after murdering his wife, on Monday. During investigation, the cops found a diary where Singh had left a suicide note suspecting his wife having affair with two youths who were allegedly blackmailing her. Singh wrote that he loved his wife and that he would end his own life and also his wife’s too.

Singh had shot his wife dead before killing himself at his rented accommodation in Shahdol on Saturday. The suicide note indicates the sub-inspector Hira Singh’s wife Rani was exploited by two youths who would blackmail and extort money from her, said Shahdol police.

Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Sonali Gupta said the suicide note indicates that Singh suspected his wife having affair with two youths of her village. He also suspected that the youths were blackmailing her and extorting money, said the officer. The identities of those youths were not mentioned in the note. Singh, who was posted in Rewa district, had gone to Shahdol on a bike on the day of incident.

According to sources, Singh had even stopped talking to his wife for the last few days and would speak to his children on his landlord’s mobile. Gupta said the case is being investigated.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:52 PM IST