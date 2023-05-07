 Madhya Pradesh: Cooler sellers in financial straits following heavy rain
Madhya Pradesh: Cooler sellers in financial straits following heavy rain

Updated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
FP Photo

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): The cooler sellers have landed in a tight spot due to heavy downpour. Cooler sellers are in dire financial straits, as their business is bleak due to low sales this year. People did not purchase coolers due to frequent rain spells this year.

Sources said last year, the sale of air conditioners, coolers, fans and refrigerators was brisk. A cooler seller requesting anonymity told media that he had rented a godown to stock coolers for sale. However, rain occurred, which led to colossal losses in business for him.

Electronics dealers expressed similar views and said sales dropped by 60 per cent as compared to previous years because heavy rain. They added that scores of businessmen faced colossal losses due to rapid weather transition.

article-image

