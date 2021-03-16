Madhya Pradesh: Contractual Betul teaches turns out to be ‘crorepati’

BHOPAL: Teacher Pankaj Shrivastava, posted in one of the villages of Betul district, turned out to be a ‘crorepati’ when the Bhopal Lokayukta raided his residence on Tuesday. A complaint was lodged against the teacher for holding property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

SP Manu Vyas said that a 10-member team conducted the raid at the house of the teacher situated at Bagdona, in Ghoradongri block of Betul district. He is posted in Rengua Dhana of the same block. In the raid, the team unearthed 24 properties, including a lavish house and land of commercial importance. He was appointed as a contractual teacher in 1998 and, in the past 23 years, he turned into an owner of property worth more than Rs 5 crore. During his service tenure, he was able to earn around Rs 36.5 lakh.

Story of getting rich

The teacher used to lend money to needy people at very high rates of interest, but, as guarantee, he asked them to register their agricultural land in his name. Once the land got registered in his name, he played a foul game with the debtors and acquired their property. Later, he sold the land at a higher rate and earned a substantial amount. In this process, he earned crores.

Property details

The police have found the property details. Shrivastava owns around 25 acres of agricultural land, 10 shops, a house in Minal Residency, in Bhopal, eight plots in Betul and many others properties. He has also invested Rs 50 lakh in his friend’s ITI institute situated in Ghoradongri. Three daughters of his are studying in one of the best boarding schools in Burhanpur.