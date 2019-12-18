Madhya Pradesh continues to shiver due to icy wind

BHOPAL: Severe cold day was recorded at 12 places—Bhopal, Narsingpur, Nowgaon, Sagar, Gwalior, Dhar, Indore, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sheopur, and Ujjain. Similarly, Betul and Guna experienced Cold Day. As per weather man the day temperature of above cities are far below normal.

Icy wind blowing from northern belt, continued to shiver the state on Tuesday. Most of the places recorded below 10 degree Celsius temperature.

State capital which woke up to foggy morning and shivered due drop of over two degree Celsius in day temperature- it recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 21 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature 9.6 degree Celsius.

Many places recorded sharp fall in day temperature. Nowgaon recorded a drop of 3.5 degree Celsius. Jabalpur and Rajgarh each recorded a fall of 3.2 degree Celsius.

According to meteorological department, an Anti-Cyclone is over South Madhya Pradesh. The winds from two different directions -- cold winds from northern plains and humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are making a Confluence Zone over the region.

This convergence has been giving rain since the last four days in MP and adjoining states. However only isolated light rain coupled with thunderstorm are likely in South Madhya Pradesh.

Cities Min temp

Datia 7.3°C

Ratlam 7.5°C

Rajgarh 7.8°C

Sagar 7.8°C

Dhar 8.3°C

Guna 8.6°C

Tikamgarh 9.4°C

Gwalior 9.5°C

Indore 9.6°C

Shajapur 9.7°C

Bhopal 9.9°C

Betul 9.8°C