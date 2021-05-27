Madhya Pradesh: Malls and theatres to remain close, flights to continue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process of unlocking Covid restriction in Madhya Pradesh will be started from June 1, but in a phased manner. The government offices will begin with 50% strength. 20 persons each from bride and groom’s side will be permitted in the wedding function.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of a group of ministers held on Thursday. However, the final decision will be taken in meeting headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a group of ministers scheduled on May 31.

It was decided that shopping malls and theatres across the state will remain closed. It was also decided that flight will continue to operate.

Briefing about the decisions taken in the meeting, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also a spokesperson of state government, said that the offices of registration and stamps and agriculture department’s offices will work with full capacity.

The construction and service provider sector will also be permitted to function with Covid-19 Protocol, Mishra said. He said that restrictions at the state’s border will continue till the next decision.

Besides the wedding function, it was also decided that only 20 people will be allowed to participate in the funeral. Though political functions and religious congregations will remain banned, two people along with a priest will be permitted to offer prayers.

Notably, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday had announced that the unlock process would gradually be started from June 1.