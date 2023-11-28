 Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day Observed In Narmada College, Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 02:35 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day Observed In Narmada College, Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Constitution Day has been celebrated at Narmada College in the city. The Constitution came into force on November 26 1949. The purpose of the event was to encourage the youths to follow the values embedded in the Constitution.

O N Choube who presided over the function said the Supreme Court, the high courts, Parliament and all other institutions work under the constitution. 

Choubey administered an oath to the students to follow the Constitution and appealed to everyone to follow the norms mentioned in the Constitution. Head of the department of political science of the college Amita Joshi said a country could not function without a constitution.

This was the reason why the Constitution was framed immediately after independence, she said. She also highlighted several important topics mentioned in the Constitution.

Joshi said Prem Bihari Narayan Raizada did the calligraphy of the Constitution, and former President Rajendra Prasad and Bhimrao Ambedkar worked hard for framing it. The NCC cadets were also present on the occasion and asked questions about various aspects of the Constitution.

article-image

