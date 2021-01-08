Madhya Pradesh: Constable recruitment examination postponed for software glitch

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has postponed the Police Constable Recruitment Examination, 2020-’21 for recruitment of 4,000 police constables. After rectification, the process will again commence after a week. The MPPEB has updated its website with information about the postponement of the recruitment examination. The form filling process started on December 24 and continued till January 7. The recruitment examination was to be held in March.

Additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora said, “The police quarters brought up the issue that the MPPEB software doesn’t have the facilities for uploading certificates of EWS 10TH and 12th standards while filling online application forms. Within a week, it will be rectified and the process will begin again.”

There is an issue of age in police constables’ recruitment. Those who are over-age are demanding that the upper age limit should be 37 years. Those applying should be a minimum 18 years of age. The upper age limit for male candidates belonging to the general category has been fixed at 33 years. The age limit for women belonging to the unreserved category who are applying has been set at 38 years.

The MP Police Constable Recruitment was released by the MPPEB on 26 October. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 4,000 posts of constables in Madhya Pradesh Police. Of the total vacancies, 138 posts are for Constable (Radio) and 3,862 are for Constable (GD). Those applying should have qualified for Class X or Class XII. Candidates who clear the MP Police Constable written examination will be called for a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical measurement test (PET).