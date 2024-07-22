Madhya Pradesh: Constable Physical Test In September, Result Likely In December

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently announced to recruit 7,500 police personnel, the process for which is likely to start next year. At present, the recruitment process of 2023 batch is under process, said the officials.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023 in March this year, and recently the dates of physical proficiency test (PPT) examination has also been announced.

According to the schedule, the PPT is going to start from September 23 and will conclude on November 3.

ADG (selection), Sanjeev Shami, told Free Press that after the final result of the police recruitment test-2023, the advertisement and the notification for the next recruitment process will be released.

He added that the according to the instructions of the CM, the recruitment on 7,500 posts will be done. The posts will be filled in three categories- general duty, special armed force and for radio and communions.

MPESB director Sanket Malviya told Free Press that after the completion of the PPT, the police department will send the number to the MPESB and the board will announce the names of the successful candidates.

Sources claimed that in this process, the final result may come in the month of December and it may take whole one year to complete the selection process.

58,700 to appear for physical proficiency test

For 7,090 posts, 9.97 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. More than 6.52 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam. As many as 58,700 candidates will appear in the physical test. Usually, for one post, five candidates are called for the physical exam, but this time, seven candidates are called for each post.

Lengthy recruitment process

The recruitment agency started the process to fulfil the 7,090 vacancies. The last date to fill the application form was June 26, 2023. The MPESB started the written exam from August 12, 2023 and concluded on September 12, 2023.

However, the written test result took almost six months. The result was announced on March 7, 2024.