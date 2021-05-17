Madhya Pradesh connect: West Bengal Governor nod to prosecute 3 legislators

Kolkata/New Delhi/Bhopal: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave his assent to CBI's request seeking sanction for prosecution of four political leaders, including three from the ruling TMC, in connection with the Narada sting case on May 7, two days after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as chief minister for the third time, officials said on Monday.

They said the CBI approached the governor's office seeking permission to prosecute Trinamool Congress MLAs Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra as well as former party leader Sovan Chatterjee in view of a 2004 Supreme Court judgement in which the top court had agreed that the governor could give sanction for prosecution.

The officials said that the agency approached the governor's office as the four were ministers in the previous government at time of the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.

They said that since the governor administers the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers, his or her office is the sanctioning authority. T