Madhya Pradesh connect: Fake call centre duping US nationals busted, 7 held in Gurugram

Gurugram/Bhopal: The Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad on Wednesday busted an illegal call centre operating at Ansal Corporate Plaza, near Sector-3 Palam Vihar, in Gurugram. The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the matter.

This call centre was cheating American nationals on the pretext of providing Social Security Number (SSN) and charge in dollars for service via e-check, popal and gift cards, said the Gurugram police.

The accused had also paid Rs 2.6 lakh as building rent for four months. According to the police, an SSN is a nine-digit number that the U.S government issues to all its citizens to keep track of the resident's lifetime earnings and the number of years worked.

The police have also seized Rs 1.9 lakh, one laptop and a hard-disk and other electronic gadgets from the spot.