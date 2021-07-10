Madhya Pradesh connect: Afghan national among 4 arrested, 354 kg heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crore seized

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four men, including an Afghan national, and recovered a record 354 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the international market from them, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan Kashmiri, a resident of Ghitorni here and native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, Gurpreet Singh and Gurjot Singh, both residents of Jalandhar in Punjab and Hazrat Ali, a native of Kandahar in Afghanistan, they said.

It recently came to the notice of the police that Kashmiri was involved in drug peddling in Delhi and other states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

"On Monday, police received information that Kashmiri was going to deliver contraband in south Delhi's Ghitorni area. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested when he was going to deliver a packet of one kilogram of heroin," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Kashmiri revealed that he works under an Afghan national named Isha Khan who recently left India and went to Afghanistan. Khan directed him to contact Gurpreet and Gurjot who were currently operating a drug racket from Faridabad in Haryana, the DCP said.