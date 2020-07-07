Madhya Pradesh: Congress’s farm loan waiver was a scam, alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The Congress government has committed a gross irregularity in the name of loan waiver, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.He also said the farmers were given loan waiver certificates, but money was not transferred to banks.
The Chief Minister made the above remarks at a virtual rally in Karera assembly constituency on Tuesday.
The present government will bring the scam to light, because the Congress had turned the farmers into defaulters in the name of waiving loan, but now, they will be free from it, Chouhan said.
He said the Kamal Nath-led government had purloined money belonging to the poor and stopped the Sambal scheme.
The Congress had done injustice to each section of the society and turned Vallabh Bhawan into a home to agents, he said.
Since the government was in chaos, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists took a big decision by quitting the ministerial posts and by resigning from the House membership, Chouhan said.
Jyotirditya Scindia said the ministers and legislators had no access to Nath who was close to businessmen and contractors.
Through the ensuing by-elections, a message should be sent out to people across the country that, the BJP workers would never shy away from pulling down a corrupt and inefficient government, Scindia said.
People have to decide whether they want Shivraj-Scindia duo or Nath-Digvijaya Singh combo, Scindia said, adding that, the Congress had lied to the electorate about loan waiver.
Unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 promised in the party’s election manifesto was never fulfilled, he said.
The Congress promised to pay Rs 51,000 under Kanyadaan scheme, but it did not pay a single penny to anyone, Scindia said.
Scindia said the by-elections would be fought through social media, and party workers should fight fire with fire through a trained team.
