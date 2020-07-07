Madhya Pradesh: Congress’s farm loan waiver was a scam, alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The Congress government has committed a gross irregularity in the name of loan waiver, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.He also said the farmers were given loan waiver certificates, but money was not transferred to banks.

The Chief Minister made the above remarks at a virtual rally in Karera assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The present government will bring the scam to light, because the Congress had turned the farmers into defaulters in the name of waiving loan, but now, they will be free from it, Chouhan said.

He said the Kamal Nath-led government had purloined money belonging to the poor and stopped the Sambal scheme.

The Congress had done injustice to each section of the society and turned Vallabh Bhawan into a home to agents, he said.

Since the government was in chaos, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists took a big decision by quitting the ministerial posts and by resigning from the House membership, Chouhan said.