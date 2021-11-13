Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen to wear 'Gandhi topis' during Jan Jagran Abhiyan, highlight people's woes, says Digvijaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders will wear 'Gandhi topis' during the party's Jan Jagran Abhiyan that will be held between November 14 and 29 to protest against the Centre's policies that have led to inflation and distress among citizens, Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the mass contact campaign will highlight issues like inflation, unemployment and the poor state of the economy, all of which had been brought about by policies of the Narendra Modi government like note ban and flawed GST imposition.

"Congress leaders will wear Gandhi topis during the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, contact the masses and highlight issues faced by them. The focus will be on inflation. When the UPA government handed over power to the NDA in 2014, the economy was in good shape. Now lakhs of medium and small businesses have shut. Crores of people are jobless," Singh claimed.

The market capitalisation of big corporate houses has, however, increased abundantly under the Modi regime, Singh added.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 05:22 PM IST