Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen to observe fast at block and district headquarters to protest Centre's farm laws

BHOPAL: The Congressmen will observe fast to protest three farm laws at every block and district headquarters on Saturday. The state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said BJP-lead union government has introduced anti-people policy in the country.

“The prices of petroleum products and the domestic gas have increased for no reason while three agriculture laws will destroy the farming sector. The Congress has decided to observe day-long fast at every block and district headquarters in protest,” he added.

He further said that subsidy given on domestic cylinders has been stopped and their prices have been increased. In Bhopal, the demonstration will be held at Jawahar Bhawan Roshanpura Square. Hundreds of Congressmen to reach and to join the fast.