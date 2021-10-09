Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen stage protest with street vendors

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Congress party and street vendors led by block Congress head Kishore Singh Parihar staged a sit-in in the premises of Nagar Palika on Friday.

They were protesting against the removal of the street-vendors and small-time vegetable sellers from Nagpur road in the name of encroachment.

They handed over a memorandum to the Tehsildar to aid them instead of straightaway removing them.

The vendors said, “The administration had allotted them shops and stalls at the weekly market. But the mismanagement and lack of facilities there makes it impossible to set up shops. We had no other option but to come back here.”

Parihar had a heated argument with the officials at the Nagar Palika in favour of the vendors.

He said, “There is no problem in removing encroachment from the main road. But the administration needs to set up a place for them to work. Shops can be allotted in the Mandi so that these vendors can earn something to run their households.”

The vendors said if their demands remain unmet, they will stage a huge protest.

Tehsildar Sudhir Jain has assured Parihar and the vendors to take required action soon.

