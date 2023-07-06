Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Take Out Rally To Draw Government’s Attention Towards Educated Persons Deprived Of Employment

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of the Congress party of Ganj Basoda took out a rally in the town on Wednesday to draw the attention of the state government towards scores of people who are educated but are still deprived of employment, official sources said. The rally was taken out under the leadership of Congress leader Santosh Sharma.

Sources said that the rally was named Samyak Abhiyaan Sankalp yatra, which was set in motion from the Baretha road locality of the town. It passed through other prominent locations of the town, such as station road, mill road, and ended at the Pachma village. Sharma told the media-persons that the rally will reach every village linked to the town and will continue for a total of 30 days. He added that the rally is aimed at creating awareness among the people of the town and apprising the government that there are lakhs of youths who have attained education of the highest order, but are still unemployed.

Former member of legislative assembly (MLA) Nishank Kumar Jain, Braj Maharaj, Vinita Sahariya, Abid Hussain, Sabir Khan, Ghanshyam Sharma and other workers of the party were present on the occasion.

