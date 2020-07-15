Madhya Pradesh: Congress will form shadow cabinet to keep eye on government work, says MLA Jitu Patwari

The Congress party will form shadow cabinet to keep an eye on the working of chief minister Singh Chouhan, his ministers and will unearth their corruption.

The state media president and Congress MLA Jitu Patwai told mediapersons here on Wednesday that Congress party will play a role of responsible opposition. He claimed that many ministers who are not MLAs will lose elections. “To keep an eye on their working, one or more MLA will be appointed,” he added. The Congress party has asked Election Commission to conduct by-polls as early as possible in the state as the chief minister and cabinet ministers want to remain in power without facing elections.

Patwari lashed out at former Congress leader and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. He asked the leader to submit proofs of corruption done in departments of revenue, transport, women and child development, health during Congress rule.

He demanded to know when Scindia will come on road to press for the salary of the contractual teachers, loan waiver and other issues. He claimed that farmers are committing suicide because Shivraj Singh is the chief minister. “The farmer suicide rate was low during Kamal Nath government,” Patwari said.