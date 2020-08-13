Madhya Pradesh: Congress tweet on Kamal Nath to hoist flag on Independence Day gives fodder to BJP

BHOPAL: The Congress’s tweet on March 20 when the party lost power in the state that Kamal Nath would hoist the national flag on August 15 is in the news.

The Congress also wrote: The tweet that Nath would hoist the national flag on the Independence Day and take the guard of honour should be kept in safe custody.

According to the tweet, the party was out of power just for rest.

The Independence Day will be celebrated on Saturday. In the period between the fall of the Congress government and the Independence Day, the legislators have left the party. The BJP leaders are pulling up those of the rival camp over the tweet on March 20.

BJP’s state vice president Bijesh Lunawat says the Congress law-makers have left the party one after another, and the party has hardly any candidate to field in the by-elections.