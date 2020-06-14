Madhya Pradesh: Congress to upload 1 lakh videos against fuel price hike

BHOPAL: The Congress party has launched virtual agitation against the state and union government for increasing price of petroleum products. The party has planned to upload one lakh videos on the social media in protest.
Taking clue from BJP, which organised virtual rally in Bihar, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has launched virtual agitation. On first day, more than 100 videos have been uploaded in which people are sharing agony against price hike.
The MPCC state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said price hike will affect services as the transportation of the goods will become costlier. “And in this corona pandemic when people are not getting work to earn daily bread, how can people buy products at high prices,” he remarked. Due to lockdown, people are confined to their homes and the virtual agitation will help people to express their views against the hike.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)