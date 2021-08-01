Madhya Pradesh : Congress to plan on floor management a day before Assembly Monsoon session

BHOPAL: Congress has decided not to open its cards on the floor management strategy for the Assembly Monsoon session beginning August 9. State Congress chief Kamal Nath is not in Bhopal and will be returning on August 7.

Meeting of party MLAs will be held just a day ahead of the Monsoon session on August 8 at former CM Nath’s residence.

Earlier, Congress had already given instructions to MLAs to gather information related to deaths due to Covid-19 in their constituencies, vaccination and other details related to the pandemic.

Congress MLA Kunal Chowdhary said that most of the MLAs have already collected details on coronavirus deaths and have also submitted questions in the state Assembly. "The floor management and strategy on how to corner the BJP government on issues related to Covid-19 will be decided by the state chief Nath," said Chowdhary.

Simultaneously, Congress has also made a strategy in which the members of Youth Congress and its other affiliates will demonstrate their strength on streets by gheroing the state assembly during its Monsoon session.

Unemployment among the youth and inflation will be main issues outside the House while MLAs inside the House will corner the government on its approach on the corona pandemic.