Madhya Pradesh: Congress to launch door-to-door campaign from January 26 in Sehore

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress plans to launch a door-to-door campaign through Haath-se-Haath Jodo Yatra from January 26, party sources said on Monday. The party workers of the district have begun to prepare for it. Political observers said that the party was trying to connect the Haath-se-Jodo campaign with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As part of the campaign, the party workers will take out marches from block to block and from Panchayat to Panchayat.

The assembly elections in the state will be held next year. As far as the party’s performance in the last Vidhan Sabha elections goes, it lost all the four seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the district.

The Congress workers will also hoist the national flags and convey the main issues of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to the people as part of the campaign, sources further said.

The party workers have also been asked to organize fairs during the campaign. The members of the Youth Congress and those of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) have been told to take out bike rallies.

The Congress workers and leaders will highlight theshortcomings of the BJP during the campaign.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader opposes alleged unruly behaviour by MPEDC officials in Sehore