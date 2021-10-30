Madhya Pradesh: Congress threatened voters, BJP workers in Prithvipur, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Amid polling held in three state legislative assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat on Saturday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress leaders and workers in Prithivpur constituency of intimidating BJP workers in a bid to influence bypoll result.

Chouhan said, ìCongress is shocked by its imminent defeat in by-election. Even before the election, they used immoral means, distributed money, indulged in hooliganism, used muscle power and threatened voters especially in Prithvipur assembly constituency.î

ìIn Prithvipur, people were threatened, intimidated and driven away at many polling booths like polling booth numbers 192, 111, 55, 56, 57, 58 and 94. Even the polling agents of Congress threatened and beat Bharatiya Janata Party workers and other voters,î Chouhan said.

Chouhan said Congress indulged in immoral practices, threatened and lured voters. They used all the tricks to win bypoll. However, CM said, Congress will not be able to win bypoll despite its unethical practices, terror and hooliganism.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders filed a complaint with chief electoral officer against the relatives of Prithvipur Congress candidate Nitendra Singh Rathore and said they threatened voters, BJP workers during by-election.

Urban development minister and the convener of the BJP election management committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur said candidateís nephew threatened voters with a revolver. His uncle Yashpal too was threatened voters and BJP workers.

In 2008, Yashpal was accused of murdering the then BJP candidate Sunil Nayak during the election. Police had declared reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

