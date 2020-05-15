Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes ailing Pragya Sadhvi to task, BJP hits back

The Congress and the BJP came down heavily on each other on Friday over Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur who is under treatment at AIIMs, Delhi.

General secretary of the Congress’s state unit Ravi Saxena said Pragya had gone missing and that whosoever would find her would be given a reward of Rs 5,000. Saxena’s post on social media kicked up a row across the state.

The Congress alleged that when representatives of all political parties were fighting against the corona pandemic the local MP was nowhere on the scene.

Former minister PC Sharma said Pragya was out of sight when the state was in grip of the pandemic.

Reacting to Congress’s allegations, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said Pragya was suffering from eye infection. Sharma said she was suffering from various diseases because of the torture meted out to her during the UPA rule on the advice of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

She cannot walk and talk properly and her eyesight has become weak, so she has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, Sharma said.

Pragya twitted that she was ailing and that the Congress never respected women and female Sants, so the party was making such allegations against her.