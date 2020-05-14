Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes action against office-bearers of Raisen and Dewas for anti-party activities

State Congress has started taking action against office-bearers for their involvement in anti-party activities. The office-bearers of Raisen and Dewas have been terminated on Thursday.

Party general secretary Rajiv Singh has issued the termination orders of Dewas unit, including district women wing president Gita Thori, vice president Balram Thori, ex-MLA Ganpat Patel and five others.

It was alleged that these members are involved in anti-party activities and had also joined the BJP.

Former Congress MLA Manoj Choudhary had joined the BJP and some of his supporters had also joined the saffron party.

Similarly, in Raisen the former MLA and school education minister Prabhuram Choudhary had joined the BJP. He is the supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rajiv Singh informed that 10 office-bearers of Raisen have been terminated from the party including district Congress president Vijay Patel and others.

The Congress party is preparing to contest the by-polls for 24 seats, in which 22 seats are vacant as the Congress MLAs had joined the BJP and on two seats the elections are scheduled as the members had died.